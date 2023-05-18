State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,230 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

