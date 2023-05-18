State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 470 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

