State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth $8,229,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.9 %

NWN opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

