State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $7,814,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $7,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at about $7,381,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $638.00 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

