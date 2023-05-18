State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 16,880 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

