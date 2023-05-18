State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 690 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at $168,977,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

