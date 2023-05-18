State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,690 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,921 shares of company stock worth $7,651,842. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.