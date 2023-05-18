State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.90. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.