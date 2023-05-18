State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prothena were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Prothena by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,706,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $7,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,350. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

