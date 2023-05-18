State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $173,892.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock worth $6,831,027 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -352.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

