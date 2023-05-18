State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.