State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 85.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

