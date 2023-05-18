State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $1,287,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,066,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,764. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

