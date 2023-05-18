State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $85,050,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.