State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 41.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

ALLETE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALE opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.