State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $148.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

