State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $738,000 Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jamf alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jamf

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $325,071.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,682.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $332,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jamf Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.