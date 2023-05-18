State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $781,000 Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

