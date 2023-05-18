State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $789,000 Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $53.47.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,844.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,326. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

