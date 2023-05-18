State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $796,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294,984.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

