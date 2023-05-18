State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $812,000 Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,338 shares of company stock worth $2,314,531 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

