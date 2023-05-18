State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $813,000 Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 59,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,565 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,151,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 161,290 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

