State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 177.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

