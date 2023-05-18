State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

See Also

