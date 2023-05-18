State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,610 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 44.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

