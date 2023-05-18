State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 440 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 8.9 %

WSFS opened at $33.60 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.96.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.