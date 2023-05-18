State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 640 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

