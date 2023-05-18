State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,652 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $31,839,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 797,924 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

