State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.62%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,531 shares of company stock worth $7,595,744. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

