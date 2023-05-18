State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,535. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

