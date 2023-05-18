State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

