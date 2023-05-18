State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,120 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuVasive by 17.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 386,996 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. TheStreet raised NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NUVA stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

