State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,180 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.