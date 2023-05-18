State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,480 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Delek US were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Delek US Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Articles

