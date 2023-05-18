State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,860 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,127 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

