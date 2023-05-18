State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 310 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,416,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $623,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,416,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $38,795.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,185.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $7,703,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

