State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,110 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ODP were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ODP by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ODP by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of ODP opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

