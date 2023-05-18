State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,230 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Griffon were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Griffon during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Griffon’s payout ratio is -7.03%.

Griffon Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.