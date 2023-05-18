State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,815 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

