State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

