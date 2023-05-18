State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 930 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,588 shares of company stock worth $8,578,097. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of PD stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

