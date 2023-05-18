State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,960 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

