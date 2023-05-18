State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $812,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

