State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,240,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,372,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 660,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,621,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $62.29 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.