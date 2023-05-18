StockNews.com Begins Coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $40.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,857. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 389,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. Praetorian PR LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,900,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 188,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

