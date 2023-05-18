StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $890.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.81. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

