StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Woodmark Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $53.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $890.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.81. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About American Woodmark
American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.
