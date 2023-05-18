StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

AAPL opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

