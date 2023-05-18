StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

NYSE CX opened at $6.63 on Thursday. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 564,200 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,679,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 431,683 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

