StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

