StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.